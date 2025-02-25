Preity Zinta slams Congress party for spreading false news about her

Mumbai, Feb 25: Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Lakshya', 'Veer-Zaara' and others, has hit back at Indian National Congress' Kerala unit accusing them of cooking lies and putting them out in the public domain. INC Kerala had earlier written on X, formerly Twitter, "She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money". The actress shot back at the political party without mincing her words as she accussed them of propagating "false news".

She wrote, "No I operate my social media accounts myself and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I'm shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images". She further mentioned, "For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future (sic)".

Earlier, the actress had shared that like Italy, India should also have more harsh punishments for the crime of rape. She earlier took to her X, formerly Twitter and re-shared a tweet from the official handle of BRICS News. The tweet read, “Italy moves toward legalizing chemical castration for rap*st and pe*ophiles. Do you agree with this?” Responding to the same, the actress wrote, “What a fantastic move ! Hope @mygovindia also does sometime similar. What do you think folks ? It’s high time there is zero tolerance for such crimes”.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising nine countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to this, the actress had shared a post on social media which has caused an uproar on the Internet. The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Support the country you live in or live in the country you support. #ThoughtForTheDay”. While the actress didn’t take any names, people on the Internet feel that the actress made a snarky remark on Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh or politician Priyanka Gandhi.