Prateik Smita Patil: Love like Heer-Ranjha’s is rare in today’s times

Mumbai, Feb 3: Star couple Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee Patil come together for the first time in a song, "Ishq Fakir". The actor said that they already had a reference for Heer-Ranjha for the music video.

Inspired by the timeless legend of Heer-Ranjha, this music video is a modern tribute to eternal love. The story follows a woman's return, rekindling unresolved emotions and a love once separated by fate.

The narrative explores longing, devotion, and the emotional weight of a bond that refuses to fade.

Prateik added: "We already had a reference of Heer-Ranjha given to us by the makers, which was not too difficult to approach as it’s also a passionate love story just like ours, except the sad ending ofcourse, but yes, we were very much involved in the story, screenplay, and creation of the vision.”

He added, “Love like that is rare in today’s time, and we tried our best to capture the essence of the eternal love of Heer Ranjha, and I hope we have been able to gracefully do that."

Prateik’s wife Priya said, “When producer Jatin Dharna approached us with the song, we instantly liked the idea and loved the feel. We’ve never done this kind of song together before. The vibe of the song is beautiful.”

She shared: “We shot in Punjab, explored local food, and filmed at real locations. It was a pressure-filled but exciting experience working with JMP Music, and we’re very happy and excited about the song Ishq Fakir.”

Priya revealed that it was an extremely easy and fun shoot.

“We shot in a beautiful, cute little pind near Chandigarh, and it was the first time shooting in a pind for both of us, and we enjoyed every bit of it. Also, the best part about working with your spouse is that it doesn’t feel like work at all.”

She agrees that working with a spouse comes with its own set of perks,

“Also, you’re not performing or acting the scene, you are feeling them for real and being in the moment,” she added.

Sung, penned, and composed by Alam Gir Khan, "Ishq Fakir" is presented by Jatin Dharna, released under JMP Music, and directed by Amitesh Sanghani.

