Prasanna under went extensive pilot training to portray Captain Abhinandan Varthaman in 'Ranneeti'

Mumbai: South Indian actor Prasanna, who plays Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman in the war room drama 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', has opened up on the preparations that went behind playing the character.

The film revolves around the Balakot defence operation and the ensuing mission to bring back Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan.

Talking about his role and the preparations that went behind it, Prasanna, who is known for his work in movies like 'King of Kotha', 'Brother's Day', and 'Kaalakkoothu', said: "I feel incredibly blessed to make my debut in the Hindi film industry with such a remarkable series and an exceptional cast. In preparing for my character, I delved deep into research and under went extensive pilot training.

"What makes this role truly special is the opportunity to step into the shoes of Captain Abhinandan and experience life from his perspective first hand. As an actor, I'm truly happy that I got to portray Captain Abhinandan, our national hero. It was a fantastic opportunity for me, as I greatly admire him. Working on this project has been incredibly fulfilling, and I've had many unforgettable moments on the sets."

The show decodes the modern warfare that isn't simply fought on physical borders, but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics, and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics.

'Ranneeti' also stars Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead roles.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W. from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited.

'Ranneeti' It is streaming on JioCinema.