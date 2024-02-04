Poonam Pandey's fake death news backfires, cine workers association demands FIR against actress

Guwahati, Feb 4: After spreading her fake death news, model and actress Poonam Pandey has landed in another trouble as the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AIWCA) on Saturday demanded a FIR against the actress, asserting that her actions were deemed "highly wrong" and "unacceptable."

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AIWCA) on their social media site released a statement and mentioned, “The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable..”

In the statement, AICWA mentioned that the fake news spread by the model and her manager had hurt the sentiments of all Indians who paid tribute to her.

It may be mentioned that on February 2, 2024, Poonam Pandey, who was reported to have died due to cervical cancer, was actually spreading awareness about the disease and the HPV vaccines that have been made available by the government.















