Poonam Pandey slapped with Rs 100 crore defamation case for fake death stunt

Guwahati, Feb 14: Model-actress Poonam Pandey, who recently grabbed headlines after she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer, has been slapped with a Rs 100 crore defamation case.

As per reports, Pandey and her former husband, Sam Bombay, landed in legal trouble after the defamation case was filed by Faizan Ansari.

Ansari accused Poonam Pandey of “trivializing the seriousness of cancer and manipulating the emotions and trust of millions” by faking her own death. He has reportedly also urged the authorities to arrest Pandey and her former husband.

According to an FIR with the Kanpur Police Commissioner, “Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay conspired to stage her death, making a mockery of a serious illness like cancer. Poonam Pandey orchestrated this stunt for her personal publicity, betraying the trust of millions of Indians and the entire Bollywood industry,” the FIR read.

For the unversed, recently Poonam Pandey faked her death to raise awareness against cervical cancer. A day after the news of her death surfaced, she posted a video on social media claiming that she was alive and that the motive of her death news was to create awareness regarding cervical cancer.

However, it did not go down well with a lot of people, following which she faced a backlash on social media.