Pleasantly surprised to see people coming to watch a Bodo film: Kenny at IFFI

Panaji (Goa), Nov 28: It was a pleasant surprise for director Kenny Basumatary to witness a good number of non-Assamese or non-Bodo people turning out to watch his film ‘Bibo Binanao’ (My Three Sisters) at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held in Goa.

They watched the film and appreciated it. ‘Bibo Binanao’ is a Bodo-language film produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

“We were actually apprehensive. Who on earth would come to watch a Bodo film, and that too by me – I’m not exactly a festival-famous director. But to our pleasant surprise, around 70 people turned up. While the film isn’t an out-and-out comedy, hearing the viewers laugh at the right places was good. Many of them came up to us after the end and said that they really liked it,” an elated Kenny said after the screening at Maquinez Palace Theatre in Panjim.

“I overheard two ladies talking appreciating the film. It feels better when your work gets appreciated on your back.”

This was Kenny’s first Boro film.

‘Bibo Binanao’ is a dramedy, a story of four sisters in rural Bodoland. Pansy Brahma plays the youngest sister Mizi, who stands by her sisters as they try to raise chickens, and deal with deaths in the family, an abusive husband, life-threatening health scares and other hurdles that life throws at them. The other three sisters are played by Sangeena Brahma, Helina Daimary and Mithinga Narzary.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with all these actresses. They were all always prepared with their dialog, so we could happily shoot long takes without having to frequently cut. And all of them have fabulous scenes that they've performed exactly as I envisioned,” Kenny said.

Rubul Boro, the Boro film industry’s most regular villain, who also played Dog Da in ‘Local Kung Fu 3’ recently, has his first ‘gentlemanly’ role in ‘Bibo Binanao’.

At IFFI, Kenny walked the red carpet along with National Award-winning director Kulanandini Mahanta, who worked as a production designer on ‘Bibo Binanao’, and Alex Leo Pou, executive producer from NFDC. In fact, Kenny walked the red carpet a second time as part of team ‘Swargarath’, which is in the Indian Panorama section of the festival.

People in Guwahati can watch ‘Bibo Binanao’ at the upcoming Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), where it will have its Assam premiere in the competition section. A theatrical release isn’t on the cards yet. “NFDC will hopefully send the film to more festivals,” said Kenny.