'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': A thrilling dance of love, obsession, and murder

Mumbai, Aug 9: It seems ironic that the re-release of 'Laila Majnu' coincided with the release of the much-anticipated romance thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. This timing prompts a reflection what defines love? Is it the self-sacrificial ideal of dying for each other or the darker notion of killing for one another? Well, whichever side you choose, it is a great day for cinema lovers to watch two contradictory takes on romance.

Watching 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is like reading pulpy fiction sold at the railway stations. It serves you what it promises suspense, drama, sex, romance, and, most of all, thrill.



Directed by Jayprad Desai, the Netflix film grips the audience to their seats to the last scene. The filmmaker creates an atmosphere that is engaging and captivating. As described in the climatic scene, the colour red in the tone, costumes, and props brilliantly add sauce to the spicy romance thriller. It becomes a synonym for love, rage, jealousy, and blood.



Big shoutout to Kanika Dhillon, the writer producer, for crafting 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' with much flair. Although the screenplay stumbles towards the end with a somewhat predictable climax, it still manages to keep the viewers engaged. The writer, who finds her voice in the female led narrative, like 'Manmarziyaan' or 'Rashmi Rocket', gives meat to all three characters in the drama this time.



Vikrant Massey once again proves his prowess as an actor, portraying Rishu with a sincerity that brings his character's obsessive love to life. His impressive range, from '12th Fail' to 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', is a testament to his craft. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu reprises familiar elements of her previous performances, though one wishes to see her explore more profound depths on screen.

But the star of the show is Sunny Kaushal who reeks of brilliance in every frame. His eyes convey the unspoken complexities of his character, revealing psychotic tendencies from his very first scene. It isn't the first time that he has played a passionate lover. 'Shiddat' also showcased him in a similar frame. But 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' offers him a broader canvas to showcase his talent as a performer.



Costume designers Varsha Chandanani and Shilpa Makhija have done a remarkable job. Taapsee Pannu sizzles in her plain chiffon sarees, with the costumes striking a perfect balance between character requirements and sheer desirability. The actress' ensembles become a lead force in the narrative. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' reuses 'Karz's' masterpiece 'Ek Hasina Thi Ek Diwana Tha' song to evoke the same thriller experience. The overall music album doesn't quite recapture the magic of its predecessor, 'Hasseen Dillruba'. However, the background score complements the film's tone effectively.

For an exhilarating whodunit romance thriller, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' on Netflix is well worth your time.



(The writer is a film critic)