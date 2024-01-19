Percussionist Sivamani’s impromptu performance on 'Humma Humma' surprises travellers at Kochi airport

Mumbai, Jan 18: Padma Shri award Sivamani recently entertained distressed passengers at the Kochi airport. As the routines of air travellers continue to get disrupted due to intense fog in different parts of the country, Sivamani brought respite as he turned the situation into an impromptu drumming session.

At the Kochi airport on Wednesday afternoon, several passengers had to wait for over 40 minutes for their luggage at the conveyor belt. However, it turned into a pleasant moment for the traveller when Sivamani performed at the conveyor belt.

A video of the musician using his drumsticks on the conveyor belt railings to recreate the beats of A.R. Rahman’s ‘Humma Humma’ from the 1995 film ‘Bombay’, has gone viral on the Internet.

A social media user took to their X and shared the video of the percussionist performing at the Kochi airport. The user wrote: “It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger.”

Netizens were left delighted after watching the video and praised the artist for turning a mundane airport delay into a memorable experience for his co-passengers.

Some also corrected the Twitter user who called Sivamani just a ''fellow passenger''.

''That's not just any fellow passenger. That's the Legendary percussionist Sivamani sir.. lucky you guys get a live performance from him for free and it's humble of him that he didn't throw any VIP tantrum of his own,'' a user pointed out.

Another user wrote: “'I would be very happy to get my luggage late if the legendary @drumssivamani were to enthral like he did to lucky Sheetal and her co-passengers. More power to him as we need more such public places.”