People’s expectation on ‘Dr Bezbaruah 2’ is huge, says writer Rajdweep

Guwahati, Feb 3: A sequel after five decades is not a very common practice. But then there is ‘Dr Bezbaruah 2’. The sequel of ‘Dr Bezbarua’ released across Assam and in some other parts of the country as well on Friday.



‘Dr Bezbarua’ was released in 1969 and ended up as one of the biggest hits of the Assamese film industry till date.

“Writing the sequel of a cult movie like Dr Bezbarua has been one of the biggest challenges of my writing career,” the writer of the film Rajdweep told The Assam Tribune.

‘Dr Bezbaruah 2’ is directed by Nipon Goswami who passed away last year and produced by Sanjive Narain and Akshata Narain. Apart from Nipon Goswami, the film features Adil Hussain, Zubeen Garg, Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Kingkini Goswami, Madhurima Choudhury and Arun Hazarika among others.

“I never tried to write a sequel and straightway if I am to write one on Dr Bezbarua, this is huge. The kind of expectation from people is huge,” Rajdweep added.

‘Dr Bezbaruah 2’ is also getting released in Bangalore, New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad and Chennai. From the next week, it will be released in Mumbai and Kolkata as well.

Rajdweep further said that it was Nipon Goswami who approached him to write the story.

“I was excited and also nervous at the same time. To be honest I didn’t watch the full movie till then. I had watched a few clippings available on YouTube. Understanding my situation, Nipon uncle sent a CD of the original movie to me and asked me watch it multiple times. And that helped me to build a connection with the film and I was ready to write the sequel,” Rajdweep recalled.

The award-winning script writer said, there is no link between the story with the first film. The sequel is a completely different story.

“I had to work really hard on the story as the genre was quite new to me. It's a thriller with lots of twists and turns. In the Assamese language, we don't have many examples of thriller movies, except the masterpiece itself, 'Dr Bezbarua'. So I started with the basic idea of the film and shared it with the team. They liked it and how the story got a green signal. Then I started working on the screenplay and dialogues,” Rajdweep said.

Rajdweep is overjoyed to work with stalwarts like Adil Hussain in the film.

“Another important aspect for me was its star cast. Nipon uncle was very sure about Adil Hussain would be playing the title role in this sequel. It's my first film with Adil Hussain and was nervous while sending the script to him. But later, Adil da called me and told me that he liked the script. His words felt like holding an award for my script,” Rajdweep reckoned.