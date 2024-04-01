Parineeti's chic response to pregnancy rumours: 'Entering my fitted clothes era'

Mumbai, April 1: Actress Parineeti Chopra on Monday has debunked rumors of her pregnancy by sharing a video of herself wearing 'fitted clothes'.

Recently, during the trailer launch of her upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Parineeti wore a loose black coloured kaftan dress.

Rumour mills were abuzz with the speculation around the actress’ pregnancy, after her recent wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

However, the actress had earlier put all rumours to rest, as she took to Instagram stories and wrote a note: "Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy."

On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a Reel, wherein she can be seen wearing a white top, matching pants and blazer.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress is giving major boss lady vibes in the outfit.

The video includes a caption that reads: "POV wearing well fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress," then the video shows several news headlines stating 'Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?'.

The video is captioned as: "Entering my fitted clothes era".

In the Stories section, she wrote: "Add to cart: Fitted clothes only."

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "They are jobless bro". Another user said: "Don't give them so much attention". One fan said: "epic".

Meanwhile, the movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila' stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' drops on Netflix on April 12.