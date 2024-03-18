Papon remembers mother on birth anniv, writes in Assamese: 'Jote Asa bhaale thaka'

Mumbai, March 18: Singer and composer Angaraag Mahanta a.k.a Papon on Monday remembered his mother and Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta on her 75th birth anniversary, and said, 'keep singing, keep smiling wherever you are'.

Papon is the son of renowned folk singers Khagen Mahanta and Archana. His father is known as the 'King of Bihu', and his 'Bihu' songs like Borgeet are quite popular in Assam.

His parents performed together on several occasions, popularising Assamese folk music.

On the occasion of his mother's birthday, Papon, known for his track 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with his maa.

The singer penned a sweet birthday note for her, which read: "Happy birthday Maa. Miss you so much. Keep singing, keep smiling wherever you are. Jote Asa bhaale thaka."

Papon gave the tune of her mother's song 'Abujha Chakulo Na Dhakibi'.

Archana had passed away in August 2020.

Singer Shaan commented: "Such a warm and welcoming voice...Maa is beautiful...and she lives in you brother."

Meanwhile, Papon recently sang 'Nazar Teri' for the mystery thriller 'Merry Christmas', starring Katrina Kaif, and Vijay Sethupathi.