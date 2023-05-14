85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Entertainment

Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK

By IANS
Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK
X

Source: twitter 

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Mumbai, May 14: Renowned singer Papon recently experienced a health setback that required him to be hospitalised in Mumbai. However, he made a swift recovery and is now embarking on a trip to the United Kingdom with his family for work and leisure.

Papon, known for songs such as 'Jiyein Kyun', 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' and 'Humnava' among many others posted a heartfelt note along with a picture with his son Puhor.

In the early hours of May 11, Papon was admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to a stomach ailment. After one day, on the evening of the May 12, he was discharged, indicating a speedy recovery. Although he is still recuperating, Papon expects to be completely fine within the next 10 days.

As a result of his hospitalisation, Papon had to postpone his travel for a few days.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and good wishes from his fans, Papon took to Instagram to share a picture from the aircraft.

He captioned the photo with heartfelt appreciation: "The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don't worry 'DAAL KHICHADI' from home is travelling with me!"

IANS


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK

Mumbai, May 14: Renowned singer Papon recently experienced a health setback that required him to be hospitalised in Mumbai. However, he made a swift recovery and is now embarking on a trip to the United Kingdom with his family for work and leisure.

Papon, known for songs such as 'Jiyein Kyun', 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' and 'Humnava' among many others posted a heartfelt note along with a picture with his son Puhor.

In the early hours of May 11, Papon was admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to a stomach ailment. After one day, on the evening of the May 12, he was discharged, indicating a speedy recovery. Although he is still recuperating, Papon expects to be completely fine within the next 10 days.

As a result of his hospitalisation, Papon had to postpone his travel for a few days.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and good wishes from his fans, Papon took to Instagram to share a picture from the aircraft.

He captioned the photo with heartfelt appreciation: "The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don't worry 'DAAL KHICHADI' from home is travelling with me!"

IANS


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X