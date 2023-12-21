Pankaj Tripathi: I can write a book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Mumbai, Dec 20: Pankaj Tripathi, who's all set to be seen playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic 'Main Atal Hoon', says that he has read so much about the former prime minister that he can now write a book on him.

He was speaking to the media in Mumbai at the trailer launch of the film, which is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024.

Talking about his role, Tripathi said, "We have tried to showcase those moments of his life in the film which are not known to the public and which are not available on any public platform. I have read so much about him that I can write a book on him and it will be bigger than this film. I have seen all his interviews, read so much about him that I have understood his persona."

On the use of prosthetics to get his look right, Tripathi said, "It used to take two hours daily. We shot this film in May and June when it was scorching hot. And it was really difficult to shoot after donning that look. I have literally shed my blood and sweat for this film."

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' captures the multifaceted personality of the country's 10th prime minister, who was widely hailed as a poet, a gentleman and a statesman.