Padmini Kolhapure talks about challenges and joys of bringing Rajmata to life in ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Mumbai, June 4: Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure opened up about the unique challenges and heartfelt joys of portraying Rajmata in the historical drama ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.’

Speaking to IANS, she shed light on her journey to bring this iconic character to life. She spoke about the deep research and mental preparation involved in portraying a historical figure from such a grand era. Kolhapure expressed her fascination with Prithviraj Chauhan’s multifaceted personality—not just as a warrior king, but also as a scholar and patron of arts. The veteran star described the challenge of embodying the elegance and grace befitting a queen while balancing the complexities of a family saga intertwined with epic history.

Padmini Kolhapure also highlighted the scale of the production, noting how the grandeur of the sets, costumes, and large ensemble cast added to the immersive experience of storytelling on such a majestic canvas. Talking about her initial reaction upon being offered the role, Kolhapure said she was instantly drawn to the elegance and depth of the character. “When I got the role of Rajmata, I was very excited. The costume, the grace, the elegance of that era—it all fascinated me. Recreating that time is a challenge, but it’s also creatively satisfying,” she shared.

The ‘Woh Saat Din’ actress went on to express her curiosity about the legendary figure of Prithviraj Chauhan, admitting that even while shooting, she found herself eager to learn more about his extraordinary life. “What a great warrior he was! But he wasn’t just known for his valor—he was well-versed in literature, painting, and medicine and spoke several languages. Imagine what kind of a king he must have been.”

Before stepping into the look test phase of her character, the actress revealed she spent time researching Prithviraj Chauhan’s life, delving into the legacy of the people around him—especially his parents. “Thinking about it mentally was challenging,” she said, reflecting on the amount of preparation required to do justice to a role rooted in history.

Comparing her experience of working on this grand-scale historical show with her previous projects, she noted the sheer magnitude of the production. “This is a large-scale saga that demands a lot—horses, soldiers, elaborate sets, and a massive crew. It’s a world of its own,” she said. “In contrast, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan was more intimate, shot within the four walls of a house. That was a family drama, and this is too—but many folds larger, unfolding in so many different ways.”

After an 11-year hiatus from television, Padmini Kolhapure makes a much-anticipated comeback with the grand historical drama “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.” She will be seen essaying the regal and commanding role of Rajmata. The show is set to premiere on June 4th on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS



