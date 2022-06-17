Pad Man famed Urmila excited for her latest Assamese film Guwahati Diaries

Guwahati, June 17: It's been a decade for Assam's Urmila Mahanta to make a mark at the national level as an actor. Her first major project was Vazhakku Enn 18/9, a Tamil language film in 2012 which won two national awards.

And ever since Urmila has done some of the remarkable films which include 'Pad Man' with Akshay Kumar, 'Manjhi' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds' just to name a few.

Now, she will be seen playing a crucial role in Assamese film 'Guwahati Diaries' which is set to be released all across the State on July 1.

"I'm quite optimistic with the Guwahati Diaries. I hope this film would be a new addition to the Assamese film industry," Urmila told The Assam Tribune in an interview.

Under Prahar Production, this film is directed by Prasant Saikia and produced by Pranita Saikia. Apart from Urmila, the film also features Barsha Rani Bishaya, Udayan Duarah, Naaz Sultana, Arghadeep Barua, Ranjeev Lal Barua, Hemanta Debnath and Mintu Baruah among others.

The Sonapur-born actor said that viewers can relate to the characters of the film.

"I always look for different types of characters to explore and experiment with. This film gave me the opportunity to play a different kind of character on screen for the very first time. A different shade altogether as this film is based on real-life events, I strongly feel all of us can relate to the characters," Urmila reckoned.

'Guwahati Diaries' is a series of vignettes about Guwahati locals seeking love and happiness, according to the producers. Making it big in a fast-paced city like Guwahati is the film's main premise. The film explores the mostly dark side of ambition, lust and power amongst the young brigade.

Talking further about her character, Urmila said: "I'm playing a struggling ambitious actress in the movie who comes from a small town of Assam to Guwahati with bags of dreams and expectations. She wants to make a mark in the film industry but a few of her decisions and choices make her life miserable. Her journey is my part in the film."

Apart from Assamese, Tamil and Hindi, Urmila has also worked in Bengali and Malayalam films. Urmila has always been choosy on what she wants to do.

So, why did she choose to play a role in 'Guwahati Diaries'?

"I always look forward to new challenges and 'Guwahati Diaries' offered me the exact opportunity, so I chose to do the film. I'm really hopeful that people will see a never-seen-before avatar of me and they will accept it wholeheartedly!" added Urmila who was recently seen in Dial 100 with Manoj Bajpayee.