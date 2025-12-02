Paalin Kabak brings NE narratives to spotlight with his role in The Family Man 3

"People from the North-East went to see themselves on screen, and the industry is finally responding to that," says Paalin Kabak, the newest entrant into The Family Man universe.

The first two seasons of this Raj & DK production changed the way we look at espionage dramas, and this time the spies have landed up in our backyard. And with North-East becoming the favourite hunting ground for show creators, our stories and actors are in the thick of filming action.

For Kabak, though, it's not his first brush with the big leaguers. For his role as Jomin in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya, Kabak had even armed a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut.

Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak came next.

Meanwhile, this NSD graduate was busy conducting theatre workshops in Itanagar, his hometown. In a state like Arunachal Pradesh which doesn’t seem to have a thriving theatre scene, Kabak’s efforts are quite laudable.

‘Through my organisation, Kamsa Dramatics Society, we conduct workshops, stage plays, and create steady opportunities for young people to explore theatre. Many of our members have even secured admission into premier institutes like NSD. FTTE (Pune), and FTI (Jote). If these small steps can help spark a genuine cultural movement in the State, even if slowly, then every bit of effort feels worthwhile," he says.

Early days

Kabak did his schooling in Arunachal before heading to Delhi for higher studies, with no intentions of getting into the world that he now finds himself in. He does believe, however, that his mother might have had something to do with it.

"My mother, though belonging to the Nyishi tribe, was born and brought up in Assam, and she performed in various folk theatre productions there. I think that artistic influence naturally passed on to me, long before I formally stepped into training and the craft.”

He never saw acting as a career and it was only during his gradation days in Delhi University that theatre revealed itself to him and the cobwebs of youthful aspirations finally cleared up.

"Things weren't going as planned, and I went through a period of isolation - a time of confusion, self-doubt and personal setback that felt like a low point in my life. To cope, I started visiting Mandi House to watch plays and explored art galleries. Gradually, theatre sparked my curiosity and brought back the child in me, it empowered me. I began attending acting workshops and eventually cleared the NSD entrance exam”, he recalls.

The Family Man world

It was during his post-NSD days in Itanagar that he cracked the Bhediya auditions. And then in 2024, came the auditions for The Family Man 3, and he stepped into the well-oiled Raj & DK production space.

“Beyond the professionalism of the well-designed production, there was a sense of warmth and camaraderie that brought out the best in me. Working on this show truly felt like being part of a family while letting me fully inhabit my character," he says.

As for his part as the rebel leader Stephen Khuzou, Kabak managed to draw his own inferences.

"I approached it in two ways- staying true to the creator’s vision while also bringing my own perspective to make the character authentic. Coming from the North-East, I wanted to understand the world of rebels more deeply so I did extensive research- reading articles, going through interviews, and even having one-on-one conversations with retired rebel leaders. This helped me grasp their mindset and motivations without passing judgement, which in turn shaped how the character of Stephen was designed."

What worked as an incentive for Kabak was, of course, the extended screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, a dream that he harboured since his NSD days.

"I had attended Manoj bhai's workshop at NSD, and ever since then, I had wished to share the screen with him. I wanted it badly. It was like attending a masterclass in acting, an experience that is truly priceless. And beyond his craft, he's incredibly grounded. Between schedules, he even cooks his famous mutton curry and serves everyone, bringing a sense of warmth and togetherness to the set”, he shares.

Casting conundrums

For actors like Kabak, the OTT space has been a game changer, especially now that content creators are ‘looking east’. Even filmmakers are planning juicy plot points around the hills of our region.

“I think creators are now looking east because this region has stories that are fresh, rooted and largely untapped. Our region has a natural cinematic richness - the geography, the mix of communities, the folklore, the conflicts, the humour, the contradictions – all of it offers a world that hasn't been explored enough on screen. For filmmakers, that's exciting. Stories from here feel honest, relevant and different. And in today's content driven work, ‘different’ is the strength”, Kabak asserts.

But can Kabak fit into the casting plans of a regular Hindi potboiler? Isn’t it true that actors from the North-East are only being cast for region-specific roles?

"Yes, actors from the region are still often considered for region-specific roles, but I also believe that with consistent work, good performances, and the right opportunities, those boundaries can shift. I'm hopeful, but I'm also realistic - I’ll keep doing the work whether it is good regional films or something else and let the journey shape itself".

For now, Kabak is actively involved with Kamsa Dramatics Society, and has a few projects in the pipeline.

“I’m also looking forward to making films in the near future. I'll keep pursuing art with all my heart, until one day, if I ever get bored, I might just leave it all behind and disappear into the forest.”