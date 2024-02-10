Ozzy Osbourne criticises ‘antisemite’ Kanye West for using sample: Want no association with this man

Los Angeles, Feb 10: Rocker Ozzy Osbourne has called out rapper Kanye West, whom he said is “antisemite”, for using a sample of his music without permission and said that he wants “no association with this man.”

Osbourne took to Instagram, where he shared that he had denied the request for a portion of a 1983 live version of the Black Sabbath song 'War Pigs' to be used on West’s new album.

However, he claimed that he heard it was used anyway during a listening party.

The rocker wrote on Instagram: “Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘Iron Man’ from the US festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.”

Osbourne added: “He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man.”

According to guardian.com, his wife, Sharon, recently told the Jewish Chronicle: “Judaism is the only religion I have, and the only one with which I feel comfortable.”

This week’s one-hour event in Chicago saw West, and Ty Dolla $ign premiere their joint project Vultures. The album was originally set to drop in December.

It was reported at the time that the delay was down to Nicki Minaj refusing to let him feature an old collaboration between the two.

“Regarding Kanye: that train has left the station, OK?” she said.

“No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

It was reported that a live feed of the listening party was shut off after West rapped the lyrics: “And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite. And I’m still the king.”

At the end of 2023, West apologised for his previous antisemitic comments, that included praising Adolf Hitler and threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

His words drew ire from Joe Biden and the Anti-Defamation League, referring to him as a “vicious antisemite” who “put Jews in danger.”

“It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” West wrote on Hebrew on Instagram. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”

West had previously paid tribute to Black Sabbath on Hell of a Life, inspired by the song Iron Man.