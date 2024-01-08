'Oppenheimer' leads with five wins in 81st Golden Globe Awards

Guwahati, Jan 8: The winners of the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday with ‘Oppenheimer’ movie winning five awards.
The following are the list of winners who lifted the award during the 81st annual ceremony in Los Angeles:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“Oppenheimer”
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Poor Things”
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“The Boy and the Heron”
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
“Barbie”
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
“Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Best Director, Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie”
Best Television Series, Drama
“Succession”
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“The Bear”
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
“Beef”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”