Oppenheimer dominates 96th Academy Awards with 7 wins

Guwahati, Mar 11: After leading in Golden Globes Awards, Oppenheimer has once again dominated in an award ceremony by winning seven awards in the 96th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on Sunday.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer won seven Oscars, including Best Picture at the awards ceremony. The awards include:

Best Picture: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Director: Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Film Editing: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Cinematography: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson for 'Oppenheimer'

Meanwhile, the following is the list of winners who lifted the awards:

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone for 'Poor Things'

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'The Holdovers'

Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction'

Best International Feature Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Animated Feature: 'The Boy And The Heron'

Best Animated Short Film: 'War Is Over! Inspired By The Music of John & Yoko'

Best Original Song: 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie'

Best Live Action Short Film: 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

Best Documentary Feature: '20 Days in Mariupol'

Best Documentary (Short Subject): 'The Last Repair Shop'

Best Costume Design: 'Poor Things'

Best Production Design: 'Poor Things'

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: 'Poor Things'

Best Sound: Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers for 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Visual Effects: 'Godzilla Minus One'