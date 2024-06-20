On World Music Day, Debattama Saha, Sanika Amit decode the 'language' of music

Mumbai, June 20: Ahead of 'World Music Day', actresses Debattama Saha and Sanika Amit have shared their perspectives on how music possesses the power to transport one to another era, evoking feelings of fulfillment and freedom.



Debattama, who portrays the character of Krishna in ‘Krishna Mohini’, shared: “On the sets of ‘Krishna Mohini’, Fahmaan Khan and I jam on songs while we have breaks. As a singer, music is not just a passion, but a divine force that drives my life. It is a language that transcends words, cultures, and borders, uniting us all.”



“Music has the power to give voice to the inexpressible, transport you to an era, and heal the deepest wounds. I am in awe of the countless musicians, composers, and artists who have dedicated their lives to this noble pursuit, making a mark on the world with their craft,” she added. Sanika, who plays the role of Lakshmi in ‘Mangal Lakshmi', said: “Music has been a constant companion throughout my journey. Even on the sets of Mangal Lakshmi, I’m constantly humming songs with Shubham Dipta, my co-star.”

"We do listen to songs as and when we get little time on the sets. I’m fond of singing, and I have experienced the fulfillment and freedom that come from losing myself to music. As we celebrate World Music Day, let us embrace the transformative power of music that guides us toward a world of greater empathy and harmony,” added Sanika.



‘Krishna Mohini' narrates the tale of Krishna (Debattama), who prioritises her brother Mohan’s (portrayed by Ketaki Kulkarni) happiness above all else. ‘Mangal Lakshmi' revolves around Mangal (portrayed by Deepika Singh), who serves as both protector and confidante to her sister Lakshmi (Sanika).

The show airs on Colors.