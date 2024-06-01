On Nargis's 95th birth anniversary, Sanjay Dutt says he misses his mother 'every day, every minute’

Mumbai, June 1: On the occasion of his mother, legendary actress Nargis’ 95th birth anniversary on Saturday, actor Sanjay Dutt shared that he misses her and hopes he has made her proud. Sanjay took to Instagram on Saturday and shared two monochrome pictures. One features him alongside his mother as they smile for the camera, while the other image features the late actress from her younger days.

“Happy birthday mama, I miss you every day, every minute, every second. I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted for me, and I hope I have made you proud. Love you and miss you mama,” he wrote in the caption.



Nargis, who is touted as one of the finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, had a career spanning over three decades, showcasing her acting prowess in a myriad of genres, from screwball comedy to literary drama.

The actress made her debut in a minor role at the age of six with 'Talash-E-Haq' in 1935. However, her journey as the leading lady started in 1943 with 'Taqdeer'. She then worked in films such as 'Andaz', 'Barsaat', 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', 'Raat Aur Din', and 'Mother India'.

Nargis married her 'Mother India' co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958 and had three children together. In 1981, Nargis passed away three days before Sanjay made his debut with 'Rocky'. She succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 51. A year later, the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in her memory.