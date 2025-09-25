On Feroz Khan’s birth anniversary, Shatrughan Sinha recalls his style and legacy

Mumbai, Sep 25: Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, on Thursday, paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary.

Remembering the late actor-filmmaker’s unmatched charm and legacy, Sinha fondly recalled his stylish persona, evergreen music, and the unforgettable cinematic ambience he created through his films. Taking to his X handle, the Kaala Patthar actor shared a couple of throwback images featuring him and Feroz Khan. The first candid click showed the duo sitting together while enjoying drinks together. The next black and white image showed Shatrughan and Feroz on the stage along with others.

Alongside these rare and nostalgic photos, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “Remembering with love & fondness an extremely stylish unmatchable actor, filmmaker legendary #FerozKhan. He lives in our hearts with his fabulous body of work, songs, music & ambience created by his films. Long Live Feroz Khan! #BirthAnniversary.”

Shatrughan Sinha and Feroz Khan had worked together in the film “Kashmakash,” which also starred Rekha, Ranjeet and, Padma Khanna.

Last year, Fardeen Khan marked his father Feroz Khan’s birth anniversary with a heartfelt tribute. The actor shared a reel featuring a collage that beautifully captured the late actor-filmmaker’s journey — from his youthful days to cherished moments spent with family.

For the caption, the ‘No Entry’ actor wrote, “15 years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit. They live with stories of the legend you were—your grace, your strength, and your timeless charisma. Though fate kept you apart, your essence runs through their veins, a bond unspoken but deeply understood. Taken from us too soon, but through them, your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture. Happy Birthday, pa. You live on through us, always. Laila & Fardeen.”

Feroz Khan, born on 25 September, 1939, was a celebrated Indian actor, director, producer, and film editor. He was renowned for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Over the span of his career, he featured in more than 60 films and carved a niche for himself as one of Bollywood’s most iconic style legends.

Feroz Khan was celebrated for his performances in Hindi films such as “Arzoo,” “Safar,” “Mela,” “Apradh,” “Khotte Sikkay,” “Kala Sona,” “Dharmatma,” “Nagin,” “Qurbani”, “Janbaaz,” and “Welcome.” As a filmmaker, he also directed “Prem Aggan” and “Janasheen,” both featuring his son Fardeen Khan.

The veteran actor passed away from lung cancer on 27 April 2009.

