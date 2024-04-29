NTR Jr in Mumbai for 'War 2' shoot, bonds with KJo, Ranbir, Alia, Hrithik

Mumbai, April 29: Tollywood's pan India star NTR Jr, who's in Mumbai shooting for 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan, is also making time to bond with members of the Bollywood fraternity.

This past Sunday night, NTR Jr and his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, were spotted having an intimate dinner with Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and 'War 2' director Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik joined them with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

The group seemed to enjoy each other's company, adding a touch of camaraderie to their busy lives.

The stars opted for casual and comfortable attire. Ranbir Kapoor and NTR Jr were seen twinning in black; Karan Johar also chose to be in black. Alia Bhatt exuded a summer vibe in an off-shoulder yellow dress.

This late night dinner meeting assumes significance as it marks the first public appearance of Karan Johar and NTR Jr since the filmmaker announced that he had acquired the North Indian theatrical distribution rights for 'Devara'.

The pan India film, which features NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, is set to release on October 10. Karan Johar's announcement on Instagram about his partnership with the 'Devara' team has amped up the sense of anticipation surrounding the film.