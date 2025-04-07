'Nothing like painting on canvas': Deepti Naval brushes off AI at Shillong art camp

Shillong, Apr 7: Ghibli-style AI art may be trending online, but renowned film actor, writer, and painter Deepti Naval is not embracing such trends. She prefers to unfurl a canvas and let the colours tell their stories.

Naval, the Hindi film actor, known for her girl-next-door image, expressed uncertainty about the Ghibli trend. "I don't understand this trend... I saw Shashi Tharoor's... I don't know," she said in an interview with The Assam Tribune at the ongoing ASEAN-India artists' camp here.

Naval, who holds a degree in Fine Arts from the US and has had her paintings exhibited in London and New York galleries, stated, "You can digitally turn a picture into a sketch, oil painting, or charcoal, but there is nothing like painting on the canvas. I like working on the canvas with oil pastels and charcoal."

Most of her paintings feature landscapes and portraits. Born to academician parents, Naval adopted her father's pen name as her surname. Her father was a writer, and her mother was a painter.

Her father wanted her to pursue art, but she aspired to act in movies from a young age, especially after meeting the renowned actor Balraj Sahni.

Naval now divides her time among writing, painting, and acting. She is currently working on a new book, and her frame of mind dictates which artistic pursuit she follows.

She has several books to her credit, including her memoir A Country Called Childhood, the fictional work Mad Tibet, and the poetry collection Black Wind.

"I am trying to grow. I don't want people to talk only about those films that I acted in. In fact, except for Chashme Buddoor, Kisi Se Na Kehna, and Saath Saath, I love my other films which are intense," the artist said.

Having worked with some greats of the Indian film industry like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Yash Chopra, Gulzar, Shyam Benegal, Basu Chatterjee, and Ketan Mehta, Naval refrained from commenting extensively on the present-day Hindi film scenario. "It's an entertainment industry," she quipped.

By

Raju Das