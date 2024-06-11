'Nostalgia & novelty': Naila Grrewal on recreating song 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' originally picturised on Shahid

Mumbai, June 11: Actress Naila Grrewal, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', has opened up on the recreated version of the track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' from the 2003 romantic drama 'Ishq Vishk'. The actress described being part of a song she grew up listening to as truly magical.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a modern take on the Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala-starrer 'Ishq Vishk.' The popular song 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' from the Ken Ghosh directorial was originally sung by Alisha Chinoy and Kumar Sanu. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' features a recreated version of the love anthem with a contemporary twist.

Naila, known for her work in 'Maamla Legal Hai', said in a statement: "It was like a dream to be on the sets, enacting and performing a song that was a significant part of my youth. The magic of 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' remains intact, and it feels surreal to bring this timeless melody to life once again, now with a modern touch."



Reflecting further, Naila shared: "Being in a song that I grew up listening to was truly magical. I remember watching the original 'Ishq Vishk' as a young girl and being completely captivated by the music and the story. To now find me as part of its legacy is an incredible honour."



"The experience was a beautiful blend of nostalgia and novelty, and I believe audiences will feel the same magic when they watch it. The emotions, the romance, and the essence of the original have all been preserved, but with a fresh, contemporary vibe that I think today's audience will love," added Naila. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will explore the complexities of Gen Z relationships.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, who also produced the original film, the movie stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Pashmina Roshan.



The film is set to release on June 21.