Northeast to take centre stage at ongoing Global WAVES 2025 Cultural Summit

Guwahati, May 1: Northeast’s artistic brilliance is set to take centre stage at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 — a landmark global event celebrating innovation, collaboration, and cultural richness in the media and entertainment industry.

The four-day cultural extravaganza, currently underway from May 1 to 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, is poised to be a vibrant celebration of world culture.

At the heart of the event lies a rare and immersive showcase of the region's rich artistic heritage and traditions.

Curated under the theme “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries”, the cultural programme brings mesmerising performances from all eight northeastern states, offering audiences a journey through India’s diverse cultural tapestry.

From Assam, viewers can expect the revered Sattriya dance by the Sattriya Kendra, Guwahati, alongside the celebratory tribal Gumrag harvest dance.

Meghalaya presents the energetic Wangala dance — a tribute to the sun god — while Sikkim offers both the lively Tamang Selo and the majestic Singhi Chham, a snow lion dance with roots tracing back to the 18th century.

Tripura’s famed Hojagiri dance will enthral with its gravity-defying balancing acts.

Manipur, meanwhile, brings a refined Manipuri dance recital by the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipuri Dance Academy, complemented by the martial artistry of Thang-ta.

Nagaland opens the celebrations with the soulful harmonies of the Tetseo Sisters, known for preserving the Li folk tradition in the poetic Chokri dialect.

Also featured are Nzanta — a graceful group performance by the women of the Lotha Naga tribe — and Mizoram’s iconic Cheraw, or bamboo dance, offering a dynamic visual treat of rhythm and coordination.

Arunachal Pradesh will present the elegant Kaa Kingnara Kingnari, a peacock-inspired dance that blends myth and grace.

Presented in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Ministry of Culture, the Government of Maharashtra, and partners including YouTube, Spotify, and BookMyShow, WAVES 2025’s cultural programme reaffirms the summit’s commitment to showcasing global artistic excellence.

The day-wise schedule of performances is available in the official programme calendar.