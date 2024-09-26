Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi revamp the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust

Mumbai, Sep 26: Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have announced the revival of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust (BBCCT) which was founded by the indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi. Neha and Angad along with the entire Bedi family, hosted an event to commemorate the late cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, and his enduring legacy in the National Capital recently on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The event was supported by the Glorious Cricket Group and Playwrite Foundation.

The gathering was attended by notable cricketing figures, including Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Azharuddin, Murli Kartik, Ajay Jadeja, Ram Guha, Madan Lal, actress Gul Panag, and television presenter Gaurav Kapur.



Reflecting on his father's legacy, Angad Bedi said, "To celebrate his commitment towards the game, my father always considered his fellow cricketers as his family members. He firmly believed that the more you give to the game, the more it will give back to you, but without expecting anything in return. His mantra was to stay committed and keep your head down. We would like to take his trust forward and, with this initiative, uphold his teachings. He always believed in supporting cricket at the grassroots level and providing cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent”.



The Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust (BBCCT) has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many young cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, who was mentored by Bedi himself. The revamp aims to modernise the Trust’s infrastructure and expand its reach to help reach young talent at grassroots level.



Neha Dhupia said, "Dad’s legacy is much more than his achievements on the cricket field. He was an institution in himself, teaching integrity, sportsmanship, and a deep love for the game. The revamp of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust is a step towards keeping his legacy alive by offering the same opportunities and mentorship he provided to so many aspiring cricketers”.



Bishan Singh Bedi is considered as one of the finest spin bowlers in the history of cricket. He played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He also captained the Indian cricket team in 22 Test matches, and played a total of 67 Tests and picked up 266 wickets.