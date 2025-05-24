Neena Gupta channels her inner chef as she shares her recipe for homemade Aloo Paneer

Mumbai, May 24: Joining the trend of celebrities turning chefs on social media, veteran actress Neena Gupta has been treating the fans with some appetizing local delicacies.

Neena recently shared her recipe for home-cooked Aloo Paneer on her Instagram, that too without garlic and onion.

She started off by adding some ghee to the pan. As the ghee heated up, she added some cumin seeds (Jeera), after which she added tomato and ginger paste to it, and let the paste get a little brown. Once the paste was ready, she added some red chili powder, along with some diced boiled potatoes.

This was followed by adding some homemade cottage cheese (Paneer) and mixing it well. Next, she added salt to taste, and some water to the dish, finishing by mixing some garam masala and letting it cook.

Last week, Neena flaunted her cooking skills by making delicious tikki with leftover rice.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actress took some leftover rice and added some sooji to it, along with freshly cut carrot, ginger, onions, and some curd. Next, she mashed it all well. After this, the diva added some finely chopped green chilies and coriander, and let the batter rest for around 20 minutes.

Once the batter was ready, Neena made small balls out of it and fried them into crispy tikki. She disclosed that she was trying out this recipe for the first time.

Work-wise, Neena is all set to reprise her role as Pradhan Manju Devi Dubey in the fourth installment of the much-loved web series, "Panchayat".

Announced during the WAVES Summit 2025, "Panchayat 4" starring Jitendra Kumar, and Raghubir Yadav, is slated to premiere on July 2.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, director of "Panchayat", shared, “Panchayat is one of the most loved shows in India. Over the years, the series has provided a heartfelt exploration of rural India—showcasing its warmth, challenges, and resilience. As we venture into Season 4, we continue this authentic journey, infused with charm.”

--IANS



