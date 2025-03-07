National Award winning music director D Imman’s X account hacked!

Chennai, Mar 7: National Award winning music director D Imman has now alerted his fans and followers that his official X handle has been hacked. Taking to his timeline on Instagram, D Imman wrote, “My official X (Twitter) account @immancomposer has been hacked. Please ignore any unauthorized posts. Working on recovery. I sincerely request X (Twitter) @Support to take immediate action to restore my account.” The music director also put out a statement in the form of a poster on Instagram.

The poster read, “Hello everyone, I want to inform you that my official X (Twitter) account (@immancomposer) has been hacked. The hacker has changed the email and password associated with my account and has even posted content within the last 24 hours. “I have currently reached out to 'X' support and am working on recovering my account as soon as possible. Since I've been in the music industry for over 20 years, my credibility and connection with my followers is extremely important to me. “Any misleading or unauthorized content posted by the hacker does not represent me, and I urge everyone to ignore any suspicious posts or messages from my account for now.

“I sincerely request X (Twitter) to take immediate action and help me regain access. Thank you all for your patience and support during this time. I will update you once I have control of my account again,” he said. The music director, who is working on a number of films in Tamil and Telugu, only recently announced that he would also be scoring music for a new Kannada film as well. He had then said, “Post #Kotigobba2 and #Natasaarvabhowma, glad to be onboard for director Tharun Sudhir’s next production venture. Love to all Kannadigas! My next Kannada-Musical A #DImmanMusical. Praise God!”