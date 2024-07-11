Naqiyah & Vibhav celebrate 150 episodes of 'Shaitani Rasmein'; hail 'collective effort of our team'

Mumbai, July 11: The lead actors of fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein’, Naqiyah Haji and Vibhav Roy celebrated the milestone of 150 episodes of the show, calling it the result of collective hard work of the team. To celebrate the milestone of 150 episodes, the entire cast and crew came together to cut the cake and shared their happiness.

Expressing her views on the occasion, Naqiyah said: “Completing 150 episodes of 'Shaitani Rasmein' is a big achievement for us. This show is very close to my heart and has taken my career to new heights. I got the opportunity to play many different characters in my first lead role itself.” “During this time, my acting talent was greatly appreciated by the audience, and I will always be thankful to Star Bharat, the fans, and the audience for this opportunity. I would also like to congratulate our cast and crew for their dedication and hard work,” she added.

Vibhav commented: “Reaching this milestone is the result of collective effort and hard work of our team. This journey of 150 episodes has been very memorable, and I thank my viewers wholeheartedly. This show has been very important to my career, and I want to congratulate everyone who made it possible.”



He added: “This journey has been a wonderful experience for us. Every day we learned something new and felt connected with our characters. Also, the love and support of the audience inspired us to do better.” The audience is witnessing many exciting twists in the current storyline of the show. The Gehlot family is now facing a new threat. Recently, the entry of Netra Dayan in the show has created a stir in the lives of Piyush and Nikki, which will be interesting for the audience to watch.

'Shaitani Rasmein' airs on Star Bharat.