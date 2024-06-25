Murder case: K’taka cops arrest superstar Darshan’s fan for issuing threats

Bengaluru, June 25: Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested the fan of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan in connection with a threat to a film producer and actor over their comments on the Renukaswamy murder case. The arrested fan has been identified as Chetan and the police have arrested him from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The police have also launched a hunt for another accused Nagesh, who is also a die hard fan of the jailed actor. The Basaveshwara Nagar police in Bengaluru had registered an FIR against the accused as per the directions of the court. The accused had issued life threats to film producer Umapathy Gowda and Kannada actor Pratham.

Umapathy Gowda and Pratham had given their opinions against the actor and sympathised with the victim Renukasamy who was kidnapped and tortured to death by Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others. Arrested accused Chetan made a video apologising for his act of issuing threats and promised that he would abide by the law. The video has gone viral on social media.

Darshan’s fans had also threatened the media and media persons for talking against the jailed actor. The fans are also releasing threatening videos warning critics of the actor of dire consequences. The police department is preparing to initiate action in this regard as well.