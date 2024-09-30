Mrunal Thakur shares excitement on winning Best Performance in a Leading Role at IIFA Utsavam

Mumbai, Sep 30: Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for ‘Hi Nanna’, ‘Lust Stories 2’, ‘Sita Ramam’ and others, has reacted after her big win at the recently concluded IIFA Utsavam. The actress took home the trophy for Performance in a Leading Role Female Telugu for her portrayal of Yashna in the hit film ‘Hi Nanna’ at IIFA Utsavam.

Mrunal expressed, “I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Playing Yashna was a truly fulfilling experience that allowed me to explore the depths of love and emotion. I owe this achievement to my incredible director, talented co-stars, and the entire team whose unwavering support made this possible. This award is not just mine, it reflects our collective hard work and dedication to storytelling”.



She further mentioned, “I’m excited to continue this journey and share more meaningful stories with my audience. This is my first ever IIFA award and it’s a special win to be sharing this award alongside such incredible actors like Rani ma’am who won in Hindi, Aishwarya ma’am who won in Tamil. This honour is truly made special owing to this”.



Mrunal’s heartfelt performance has resonated deeply with fans, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility. Her ability to bring complex characters to life has made her one of the most sought after actresses in the across film industries in India. Her latest win comes on the heels of her recent victory at the SIIMA Awards, where she was feted with the trophy for the Best Actress Critics in a leading role for ‘Hi Nanna’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in ‘Son of Sardaar’. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan's comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ in the pipeline.