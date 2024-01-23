Mrunal Thakur feels grateful as her fans recreate her ‘Hi Nanna’ look

Mumbai, Jan 23: Actress Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' style has become a social media trend as many fans have recreated her look from the film, which also stars Nani.

Sporting an array of stunning looks, Mrunal's traditional avatar in minimal cotton and linen sarees, adorned with a nose pin and bindi, has particularly caught the attention of fans.

The black saree ensemble has become a social media sensation, with enthusiasts recreating the look through numerous reels.

Acknowledging the overwhelming response, Mrunal expressed her gratitude to fans and said: "I am truly thankful for the love and affection showered upon me by my fans. It is their unwavering support that makes me feel beautiful on screen.”

“I am committed to spreading more love through my work and will continue to connect with my fans in meaningful ways."

‘Hi Nanna’ is a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Shouryuv, who made a directorial debut in Telugu cinema with this movie.

The film also features Kiara Khanna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, Jayaram and Viraj Ashwin in supporting roles.