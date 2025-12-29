Mona Singh says she’s grown alongside the industry in the 21st century

Mumbai, Dec 29: Actor Mona Singh, whose career has seamlessly bridged television, cinema and digital platforms, says the first 25 years of the 21st century have been as much a period of personal growth for her as they have been a time of transformation for the entertainment industry.

Talking about her journey, Mona described to IANS it as one defined by learning and gratitude.

“Personally, it’s been a journey of constant learning and gratitude. I’ve grown with the industry, as an actor and as a person. I’ve been fortunate to play characters that allowed me to evolve, challenge myself and stay relevant across mediums. I feel thankful to still be here, still excited, still curious,” Mona told IANS.

From becoming a household name with her work in the 2003 show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, to leaving a deep impact in films like 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona has consistently adapted to changing formats and storytelling styles.

Her recent work in series such “The Ba****ds of Bollywood” further reinforced her ability to inhabit complex, contemporary characters with ease.

Asked about the change that surprised her the most, Mona said: “What surprised me the most was how quickly the industry embraced change. OTT platforms opened up a whole new world for actors and storytellers, and suddenly age, genre and format didn’t matter anymore.”

“Also, the way audiences connect directly with artists now, through social media, is something I never imagined in the late 90s.”

Looking at how Bollywood has evolved over the last 25 years, Mona strongly feels the most significant shift has been in storytelling.

“When I look back at the first 25 years of this century, the biggest change I see is in storytelling. Stories have become far more real, layered and fearless. We’re no longer afraid to explore uncomfortable emotions or grey characters.”

She said that technology has completely transformed how they shoot and present films.

“But what excites me most is how the audience has evolved. Viewers today are curious, sharp and open to all kinds of stories, big, small, commercial or niche. That shift has been beautiful to witness.”

As 2025 comes to an end, the actress shared that she will remember the last quarter-century for courage.

Revealing why courage, she said: “I’ll remember these 25 years for courage — the courage to tell new stories, to break stereotypes, to reinvent ourselves. I’ll remember the love of the audience, the friendships formed on sets, and the joy of doing work that continues to matter.”

“Most of all, I’ll remember how cinema kept changing, and how I changed with it.”

--IANS