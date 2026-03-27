Mona Singh says her new show strikes a perfect balance between humour, emotion, vulnerability

Mumbai, March 27: Actress Mona Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Maa Ka Sum’, has shared that the series strikes a beautiful balance between humour and emotion while portraying the vulnerability of her character.

The trailer of the series was unveiled on Friday. The show is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and explores the life of a maths prodigy, who sets out to solve love in theory through equations, only to discover that emotions don’t always follow logic.

The trailer introduces Agastya (played by Mihir Ahuja), a 19-year-old math prodigy, declaring, “Maths ho ya pyaar… ek hi equation hain”, as he sets “Project Mom” into motion, a mission to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita (played by Mona Singh). What follows is a quirky, fast-paced ride where logic meets emotion, and carefully planned equations begin to unravel.

Mona Singh, who plays Agastya’s mother Vinita in the series, said, “Vinita is unlike anyone I have played before, and that is largely because of how refreshingly different this story is. At its heart is a single mother-son relationship that is built on an easy friendship, deep trust, and a rather unusual lens on love, which is what drew me in instantly”.

She further mentioned, “I love that Vinita allows herself to be vulnerable, to rediscover love, and to trust her son’s unconventional way of looking at life. The series strikes a beautiful balance between humour and emotion, while telling a story that feels warm, honest, and deeply relatable in its own distinct way. I think a lot of people will see their own relationships in it, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch Maa Ka Sum only on Prime Video, starting April 3”.

Mihir Ahuja, who plays the lead character Agastya, said, “What I found most endearing about Agastya is that beneath all his confidence and brilliance, he is simply a son who deeply loves his mother and wants to see her happy. He shares a rare friendship with her, there is honesty, comfort, and a warmth in their bond that feels very special. In his own unusual way, he takes it upon himself to care for her and becomes determined to help her find love, convinced that math can solve even matters of the heart. Being part of a Prime Video Original series has been an incredibly special experience, and I just hope audiences enjoy Agastya and his journey as much as I did portraying him”.

The series, produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of Eunoia Films, is set to premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with subtitles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on April 3.

--IANS



