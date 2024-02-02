Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

Guwahati, Feb 2: In a tragic incident, model and actress Poonam Pandey passed away to cervical cancer at the age of 32 on Friday morning.

The news was confirmed by her team via a post on her official Instagram handle.

According to reports, she was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and she breathed her last at her family residence in Uttar Pradesh.

It may be mentioned that the news comes just a day after the government announced vaccine for cervical cancer for young girls starting at age 9.



The model rose to fame when she made a controversial remark during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.















