Mithun Chakraborty rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Guwahati, Feb 10: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to the emergency unit of a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after he complained of chest pain.

According to reports, Mithun was feeling uneasy following which he was rushed to the hospital where is currently undergoing treatment.

It may be mentioned that Mithun Chakraborty was recently conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Mithun Chakraborty is known for movies like Disco Dancer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Mard.