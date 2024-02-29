Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma passes away after battle with cancer

Guwahati, Feb 29:In a tragic incident, the winner of Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma passed away at the age of 28 after battling cancer for the past two years.

Diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes tumour (breast cancer) in 2022, Rinky underwent surgery after her diagnosis.

Unfortunately, after her surgery, the disease spread into her lungs and later progressed to her head, leading to a brain tumour.

Earlier, in January 2024, the former Miss India Tripura shared her cancer journey via Instagram and sought financial assistance for her treatment.

The official page of the Femina Miss India pageant confirmed Rinky's passing and condoled the departed soul.












