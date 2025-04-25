Meghalaya’s Pradip Kurbah wins big at Moscow International Film Festival

Guwahati, Apr 25: National award-winning filmmaker Pradip Kurbah from Meghalaya earned international acclaim by clinching two top honours at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival.

His film Ha Lyngkha Bneng was awarded Best Film, while Kurbah was honoured with the Best Director title, officials confirmed on Friday.

The awards were presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), an organisation that annually recognises outstanding feature films from the Asia-Pacific region.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated Kurbah on his remarkable achievement, calling it a proud moment for the state.

“This remarkable honor is not only a celebration of his immense talent, but also a proud moment for our culture and heritage. Through his storytelling, he has brought the richness of our roots to the global stage, reminding the world of the beauty and depth that our state carries,” said Sangma on the popular microblogging website.

Taking to the social media handle, Kurbah wrote, "I'm overwhelmed, humbled, and filled with gratitude. Ha Lyngkha Bneng has just won Best Film and Best Director at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival. To say this is a dream come true would still fall short of what I feel right now.”

Kurbah, a self-taught filmmaker who earlier won a National Award in 2014, dedicated the honour to the people of Meghalaya and his film crew.

"Most importantly, this is for Meghalaya, for its people, its stories, and its spirit. Your support of local cinema is what inspires us to dream, to take risks, and to keep telling stories that matter. This award is yours too," he said.

The filmmaker is known for showcasing local talent and highlighting the rich cultural and scenic beauty of the state.

CM Sangma noted that the state government had extended financial support of Rs 30 lakh for the production of Ha Lyngkha Bneng.

“Bah Pradip’s work inspires, uplifts, and paves the way for many more stories yet to be told. His success is a reflection of what is possible when passion meets purpose,” the chief minister said.