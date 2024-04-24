Meera Deosthale describes marriage as a 'beautiful union yet huge responsibility'

Mumbai, April 24: Actress Meera Deosthale, who essays the role of Nandini in the television show ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’, has shared her opinion on the institution of marriage. She spoke about the duality of marriage and said that it is a beautiful union and a huge responsibility too.

In the current track of the show, Ratanshi family plan a celebration to welcome Nandini (Meera Deosthale) into their household. However, the celebration is interrupted by Hemraj (Dharmesh Vyas), who issues a cryptic warning.

Meanwhile, Rupa and Hetal get to know that Raunak is secretly bringing Nandini into the house, and this leads to a confrontation with him. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, Nandini finds herself on the brink of discovering the tangled web of relationships that define the Ratanshi family.

Talking about the storyline, Meera said: “I feel marriage is a beautiful union and a huge responsibility too. A woman’s life changes as she enters a new family. For my character, Nandini, the excitement of being a part of the Ratanshi family is high, but there's an uneasy tension lurking beneath the surface.”

She further mentioned: “Hemraj, Naren's father, delivers a mysterious warning, and Raunak's hidden actions add to the confusion. Nandini has always raised her voice against societal wrongs, and she now feels like she’s on the brink of uncovering the hidden complexities within her new family.”

‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.