Maroon 5 arrives in India for their debut concert

Mumbai, Dec 3: The American pop rock band Maroon 5 has arrived in India ahead of their debut concert in Mumbai. The members of the band were seen waving at the paparazzi stationed at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The band’s front man Adam Levine also recorded the Indian paparazzi on his phone. He was dressed in a casual white hoodie, and waved to fans and the paps before flashing a thumbs-up and heading toward their vehicle.

In the videos captured by paparazzi stationed outside the airport, the group members were seen exiting the airport and getting inside their cars. The band, which comprises of Adam Levine on vocals, Jesse Carmichael on the keyboard, James Valentine on guitar, Matt Flynn on drums, PJ Morton on keyboard, and Sam Farrar on bass, is set to perform in the maximum city on Tuesday at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, a venue which is the go to destination for international music festivals and artistes.

The band is known for hit tracks such as ‘Moves Like Jagger’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Girls Like You’, ‘Animals’ and ‘Payphone’. The band was originally formed in 1994 with the name Kara's Flowers. Original members included Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, bassist Mickey Madden, and drummer Ryan Dusick. The band rebranded itself in 2001 as Maroon 5, and added their lead guitarist James Valentine. The band has evolved into a pop-rock powerhouse.

Their debut album, 'Songs About Jane', won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. Maroon 5's unique style combines catchy songwriting, clever lyricism, and adventurous creativity, redefining the modern American band.