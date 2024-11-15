Manoj Bajpayee: Winning Best Film Award at Leeds is a proud moment for Indian cinema

Mumbai, Nov 15: Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ by Raam Reddy has become the first Indian film to win Best Film at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK. Acclaimed actor says it's a proud moment for Indian cinema.

Manoj said: “I am incredibly honored to be a part of The Fable and to see it resonate with audiences globally. Working with director Raam Reddy, whose thoughtful storytelling and unique blend of magical realism added such depth to this project, alongside Pratap Reddy, Juhi Agarwal, and later, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, has been a profound experience.

My co-stars Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome brought extraordinary talent to this journey. Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema. I hope The Fable continues to inspire and touch people around the world, the show added. The award follows The Fable's recent success, including its world premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival 2024, and the Special Jury Prize at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Director Raam Reddy said: Leeds is an incredible festival, not just because of its amazing heartfelt curation but also because it is an Academy Award qualifying festival that screened nearly 250 amazing films this year!

I got a chance to present The Fable in person in Leeds for the UK premiere and the audience reaction to the film was so engaging, it was amazing. This recognition of Best Film in such an important international platform makes me feel thankful and fulfilled as a filmmaker. I want to dedicate this award to my amazing team, whose sustained passion and effort over the years have brought The Fable to life!

Executive Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, This win is a testament to Raam Reddy’s vision and Manoj Bajpayee’s remarkable performance. The magic of ‘magic realism’ has just begun!. It’s a moment of immense pride for The Fable to become the first Indian film to win at the Leeds International Film Festival. It's a testament to the story that no one left a 45-minute Q&A session after a midnight screening, Executive Producer Achin Jain added.

The Fable competed alongside acclaimed international films like Simon of the Mountain (Best Film at Cannes Critics Week from Argentina), Toxic (Best Film in Locarno Festival from Lithuania), and Lovable (Karlovy Vary Award Winner from Norway). Set in the Indian Himalayas, ‘The Fable’ tells the story of a family living on an orchard estate whose peaceful life is upended by mysterious events. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, with notable performances by Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, and Hiral Sidhu.

The Fable is an India-US co-production between Prspctvs Productions and Maxmedia and has Academy Award-winning producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment serving as Executive Producers.