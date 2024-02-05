Manoj Bajpayee likely to shoot for next episodes of ‘The Family Man’ series in NE

Guwahati, Feb 5: Known for his exceptional performance, actor Manoj Bajpayee might shoot for his upcoming episode of the most liked web series ‘Family Man’ in the Northeast. This was revealed by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday.

The Dy CM met the veteran actor at Jaipur Airport. He said, “Manoj ji expressed his willingness to visit Arunachal and other Northeastern States to explore sites for shooting the next episodes of his popular series on Amazon, the ‘Family Man’. He also expressed his genuine interest in promoting tourism in the State.”

Welcoming the actor to the Northeastern state, Chowna said, “I extended a warm welcome and invited him to be my guest, recognising the potential for his visit to showcase the unparalled beauty and cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh to a broader audience.”

Manoj Bajpayee is known for his stunning performances in several movies, including Joram, Banda, Sonchiriya and so on.