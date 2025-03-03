Manish Malhotra hails Guneet Monga’s bold fashion choice in modern saree at Oscars 2025

Mumbai, March 3: Designer Manish Malhotra has praised producer Guneet Monga for her stunning fashion choice at the 2025 Oscars. The producer celebrated India in a modern saree. Guneet wore a stunning brown ensemble designed by Manish, seamlessly blending traditional and modern styles. The hand-woven tissue outfit featured a corset paired with a saree, complemented by a corset, a saree drape, and an overcoat. She styled the mocha brown outfit with a clutch and stud earrings from Manish Malhotra’s fine jewelry label. Malhotra took to Instagram handle to commend Monga’s bold and elegant representation of Indian heritage on the global stage.

Sharing her photos, he wrote, “The fabulous @guneetmonga looking elegant and regal, making a strong style statement in Indian contemporary fashion, celebrating the saree with a constructed corset and trench in the special color of the year, Mocha Mousse. An ensemble in handwoven handloom tissue an Indian-rooted fabric and the Indian contemporary saree, worn with our jewellery: imperial heirlooms, uncut diamonds, and 18K gold on the global stage @theoscarsworld #mymmsaree #guneetmonga styling @manishamelwani @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld.”

At the Oscars, Guneet’s short film “Anuja” was nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action). The film competed in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 2025 Academy Awards but lost to the Dutch film I'm Not a Robot. “Anuja” features Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, and Nagesh Bhonsle, and it follows the story of a nine-year-old girl named Anuja, who faces a difficult decision between continuing her education or working to support her family.

Executive producers Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Guneet Monga have backed the project. This nomination comes on the heels of Monga’s historic wins for “The Elephant Whisperers” and “Period. End of Sentence.” At the 2023 Academy Awards, Guneet Monga made a statement by wearing a traditional pink Benarasi saree adorned with elephant motifs. This year, she embraced a modern twist on the saree, bringing contemporary flair to the global stage.