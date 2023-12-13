Mame Khan, Suvarna Tiwari lend voice to title track of 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'

Mumbai, Dec 12: Renowned Rajasthani folk and playback singer, Mame Khan, along with singer Suvarna Tiwari, have lend their voices to the evocative title track of the upcoming show 'Mere Balam Thanedaar', and opened up about the sentiments of the song.

'Mere Balam Thanedaar' is a unique love narrative featuring the contrasting lives of an upright IPS officer and an effervescent young woman. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan, this enchanting tale revolves around the journey of Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (portrayed by Shagun Pandey), two individuals whose personalities diverge like day and night.

As a student, Bulbul holds the belief that a lie for a noble cause is justifiable, while Veer, a respected IPS officer, staunchly considers falsehood a criminal act. She is unaware of the fact that she’s a minor, while he is about to face the consequences of unintentionally acting against his principles.

This heartwarming story centres on the themes of love and the clash of principles, resonating in the soul-stirring title track of the show.

Crafted by composer Rajat Tiwari, the melodious song not only encapsulates the essence of the Rajasthani theme but also encapsulates the enduring love story at the heart of the narrative.

Talking about the song, Mame said: "I believe the title song of 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' will be a delightful surprise for both listeners and television viewers alike. Rajasthani folk has been my musical genre from the outset of my singing career, and I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to lend my voice to the track in my signature style."

He said that the title song vividly brings to life the splendor of Rajasthan and captures the myriad emotions of two individuals deeply in love.

"It fills me with pride to represent the music of my state, and I commend the show's creators for their dedication to authenticity in crafting the title song. I truly hope that music enthusiasts shower their affection on this composition," added Mame.

Reflecting on the song, Suvarna shares: "The title track of 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' resonates with the vibrancy of Rajasthan and narrates the love story of two individuals who are as contrasting as chalk and cheese."

"The song boasts a mesmerizing melody, and I am confident that listeners will find themselves captivated by its charm. Collaborating with Mame Khan on this song was truly a dream come true. I believe he breathes life into Rajasthan with his soulful voice. This song serves as the perfect canvas for Veer and Bulbul's love story," added Suvarna.

The show airs on Colors.