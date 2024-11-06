Malyalam actor Nivin Pauly gets clean chit in sexual assault case

Kochi, Nov 6: Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly on Wednesday got a clean chit by police in the sexual assault case. The police team, probing the case, filed a report in the local court for dropping the name of Pauly from the list of accused, while the investigation against the other five will continue.

In September, a woman accused the actor and five others of sexually assaulting her. Soon after the woman levelled the allegations, 40-year-old Pauly denied the accusations, saying he had never seen nor spoken to the complainant. After two days, Pauly filed a complaint with the State Police Chief (SPC) seeking a probe into what he termed were "baseless" accusations.

Pauly said that he would fight it legally to prove his innocence. He said that he would fight the case not only for himself but also for people facing similar accusations by women.

Incidentally, when the name of Pauly surfaced, it attracted a lot of traction as on August 19, the Justice Hema Committee report was made public and highlighted the pitiable conditions of women in the film industry including sexual exploitation.

Pauly, who has won two Kerala Film Awards, started as a software engineer before joining the film industry in 2010. He has worked in over 50 films, of which many were box office hits. He turned producer with 'Action Hero Biju' in 2016 under his banner Pauly Jr. Pictures, which turned out to be a super grosser.