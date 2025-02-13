Malayalam filmmaker to explore NE's untold migration story in new Hindi film

Guwahati, Feb 13: Following the success of his debut feature, Level Cross, Malayalam filmmaker Arfaz Ayub is set to embark on a new journey – this time with a Hindi-language indie film deeply rooted in the Northeast.

The film, still in the writing stage, will be shot across the Northeast, Mumbai and Kerala. While Hindi will be the primary language, local dialects will play a significant role in ensuring authenticity.

Talking to The Assam Tribune on the sidelines of the inaugural edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF), Ayub shared insights into his upcoming project, which aims to explore the migration of Northeastern workers to Kerala. "It's a phenomenon not many are aware of. Just as Malayalis migrate to the labour sector. They even pick up the Malayalam language fluently," Ayub explained.

He believes this is a powerful yet untold story that highlights not only the socio-political realities of migration but also the emotional and personal struggles of those who undertake these journeys.

Ayub's debut film, Level Cross, a psychological thriller, has been on an eventful journey since its release."As a first-time filmmaker, you want your film to reach as many people as possible, and that happened. You want it to be loved, and that, too, happened," he said.

The film was screened at several prestigious festivals, including IFFI Goa, Chennai International Film Festival, Pune International Film Festival and Jagran Film Festival, in addition to receiving a theatrical release.

Its subsequent availability on Amazon Prime and an overseas release further expanded its reach.

The GAFF was a significant milestone for Level Cross, as the Guwahati festival allowed Ayub to connect with a different audience. "Cinema is universal, but it is also deeply rooted in geography and culture. The opportunity to showcase Level Cross in the Northeast and witness its resonance here was truly special," he noted.

As he moves towards his next project, Ayub is keen to explore diverse genres. "I wouldn't want to make a similar film again because I have already explored that genre. My goal is to experiment with different storytelling styles," he shared.

His shift from the psychological thriller of Level Cross to a socio-realist narrative for his next film reflects his evolving creative aspirations.

Despite his inclination towards socially relevant themes, Ayub does not necessarily see himself as an activist filmmaker. "I see myself as a filmmaker whose films people want to watch.

As artistes, we do have a responsibility towards society. If we don't tell these stories, then who will?" he reflected. He acknowledges that independent filmmakers often take on the role of activists by challenging societal norms and encouraging critical thinking.

Ayub's cinematic perspective has been shaped by a deep love for storytelling. Having worked in both the Malayalam and Hindi industries, including television projects for Sony Entertainment Television and others, he appreciates the creative freedom in Malayalam cinema. "Malayalam audiences are highly discerning, allowing filmmakers to push boundaries and experiment. Even here in Guwahati, people have expressed their admiration for Malayalam films, and receiving that love is incredible," he said.