Lights, camera, action! 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival kicks off in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 7: The 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) commenced at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati on December 5. The event marked the start of a four-day cinematic celebration, drawing cinephiles, filmmakers, and luminaries from the Indian film industry to the vibrant heart of the North-East.

Festival director Tanushree Hazarika, while addressing the gathering, said, "BVFF has always been a platform to bring compelling stories to the forefront and foster meaningful conversations in the world of cinema. This year's lineup is a testament to the diverse and vibrant filmmaking talent we have in the country."

A diverse showcase of 30 films and engaging sessions

The festival features a total of 30 films, comprising 20 in the competitive section and ten in the non-competitive section. This mix includes 13 feature films, five documentaries, and 12 short films, showcasing an array of narratives that reflect the rich storytelling tradition of Indian cinema. In addition, the festival is hosting master classes and industry sessions to engage and inspire filmmakers and cinephiles alike.

Sardar Udham, Village Rockstars 2, and All We Imagine as Light

A major highlight of the festival is the long-awaited first theatrical release of Sardar Udham, directed by the acclaimed Shoojit Sircar and produced by visionary filmmaker Ronnie Lahiri. This cinematic masterpiece, which never received its deserved theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally have its big-screen debut at BVFF. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film explores the life of Udham Singh and his unwavering pursuit of justice following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a story that continues to inspire. Additionally, Village Rockstars 2, directed by Rima Das, and All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, will be the key highlights of the upcoming days. Both films have garnered significant attention, with Village Rockstars 2 continuing the journey of Dhunu and All We Imagine as Light making history at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix.

Opening ceremony

The event sparkled with the presence of renowned filmmaker Navdeep Singh, celebrated producer Ronnie Lahiri, and the ever-charismatic actor Kopil Bora. Joining them were distinguished personalities like Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and Apurba Sarma, founder and chairperson of Tulip Mediworld. Acclaimed Indian folk-fusion singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah graced the stage with her melodious performance, leaving the audience mesmerised.

The opening film of the festival was Bibo Binanao (My Three Sisters), directed by Kenny Deori Basumatary. The Bodo-language feature tells the inspiring story of 22-year-old Mizi, who, with her street-smart resilience, supports her sisters as they navigate life's challenges.

Day 2 of the festival included the India premiere of Anil Amrut Bhalerao's Hindi feature film Chabila, Sumanth Bhat's Mithya, and Jibonsobi by Mridu Pawan Bora. The French animated feature Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds by Benoit Chieux was also screened.

The documentary lineup featured Jyoti Kokaideu by Parthajit Baruah, Two Trains by Vishwesh Suresh, and Zende: The Supercop directed by Akshay Shah.

Luminaries like Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rajeev Masand, Sandeep Modi, Abhishek Chaubey, Anvita Dutt Guptan, Shreya Dev Dube, Sidhant Gandhi (Toosid), Dimpy Agrawal, Leena Yadav, Sneha Desai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nitin Baid, and others are set to participate.