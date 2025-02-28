Legendary Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passes away

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28: Veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passed away on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. He was 66. Several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, mourned the death of the legendary actor of Odia cinema. Expressing grief, CM Majhi on Friday described Mohanty as a "guiding star" of the Odia film industry. "For over two decades, he remained an undisputed hero in Odia cinema. He was an icon of Odia art world. His contribution to the industry is unparalleled. Besides Odia movies, Mohanty also acted in many Bengali movies and even in Hindi movie, elevating the stature of Odia films to new heights. His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia art," CM Majhi said

As a mark of respect, the Chief Minister has directed that Uttam Mohanty's last rites be conducted with full state honors. CM Majhi prayed for the departed soul's peace and extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. Majhi also spoke to Babushaan, an Odia movie actor and Mohanty's son, over the phone and assured him that the state government would facilitate bringing Mohanty's body from Delhi to Bhubaneswar. Notably, Mohanty was suffering from liver-related complications. He was airlifted to Medanta Hospital for treatment on February 8.

His son Babushaan shared the information about his death late Thursday night. As per reports, Mohanty has acted in more than 135 Odia films and some television serials. Besides, he also acted in 30 Bengali films and a Hindi film, Naya Zaher. He was born and brought up at Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district. Mohanty was inclined towards acting from his college days. Uttam Mohanty is the only star in the Odia cinema horizon to have been at the top for nearly two decades, dominating the Odia film industry throughout the 80s and 90s. He was married to veteran Odia actress Aparajita Mohanty.