Left's ideology never ceases to amaze me: Kangana Ranaut on Trump's assassination attempt

Mumbai, July 14: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Emergency', reacted to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, saying that Left's ideology never ceases to amaze her. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared two pictures of the Pennsylvania rally where Trump was shot. In the pictures, Trump could be seen wounded with blood dripping from his ear.

"Trump was shot in his rally, he survived this assassination attempt but leftists are clearly getting desperate everyone needs to be careful," the actress wrote. She then pointed the gun at the followers of the left ideology, saying: "This man almost 80, after taking several bullets gets up punching fist screams 'Hail America' will win this election. That's right wing, never start a fight but be the one to close it."

"For America he took a bullet on his chest, if he was not wearing a bullet proof jacket he would have not survived this assassination attack. Left ideology never ceases to amaze me, Left's main dissent with the right is that right is violent they love to fight for Dharma and left essentially believes in love and peace so the woke left tried to kill Trump so hate and violence cant win. Hmmmm very smart left very smart," she added.



However, Pennsylvania voter records show that Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump's shooter, is registered as a Republican.